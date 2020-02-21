Morrison, John E. Born: July 6, 1954, Middlesex, England Died: February 19, 2020, Omaha, NE. Age 65, of Ft. Calhoun, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Ginnette Morrison. Survived by sisters, Chris Yocom, Bellevue, NE; Pat (Mike) Pipes, Shreveport, LA; brother, Bob Morrison, Bellevue, NE; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. VISITATION: 6-8pm Friday, February 21, 2020, at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, February 22, 2020, also at funeral home. Interment: Fort Calhoun Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue or to The Morrison Family. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

