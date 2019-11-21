Morrison, Jeffrey Age 47 - November 19, 2019 Preceded in death by mothe,r Janet Greenlee; and grandfather, Leroy Survived by brother, Jim Morrison; aunt, Kathy (Jim) Sparks; grandmother, Evelyn Stern; nieces, Alissa and Alaina. VISITATION Friday, November 22, 6pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday, November 23, 10am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S 118th St. Interment at St. John Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

