Morrison, Ethel Jean August 25, 1924 - June 17, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Donald; daughter, Linda Foster; and son, Michael. Survived by children, Carol Halperin, Mark and Scott Morrison; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Lee Maddocks. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 30th, 10am at First United Methodist Church Chapel, 7020 Cass Street, please use Door 11 Entrance. Private Interment: Graceland Cemetery in Creston, IA. Memorials are suggested to P.E.O. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

