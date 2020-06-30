Morrison, Anne M.

Morrison, Anne M. July 22, 1947 - June 28, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Anne and William Morrison Sr.; brothers, Mike Morrison and Bill Morrison Jr.; sisters, Lorraine Hanna and Marian DeWitt; and nephew, Tim Morrison. Survived by brother, John Morrison; numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, July 1st from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 2nd, 10:30am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Cecilia Cathedral School Fund. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage and to view a live broadcast of the Mass, visit www.stroberts.com. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

