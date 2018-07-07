Morris, Maryann A. Sep 4, 1927 - Jul 5, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Daniel; parents, Agnes and William James Schneiderwind; sister, Katherine Hibbison. Survived by children, Susan Schunk, Daniel Morris (Cheryl), Ellen Albrecht (Dana), Tim Morris, Jim Morris, Beth Kuhfahl (Paul), Christine Gabrenas (Vic), Katie Morris, Monica Ferreira (Paul); 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Dee) and Joe (Sandy) Schneiderwind; sisters, Barbara Lindsley (Terry) and Jean Schneiderwind. ROSARY: Sunday, July 8th, 4pm, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave.), with family receiving friends from 2-4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 1pm, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or Mercy High School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

