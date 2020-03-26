Morris, Gary Leland Age 82 Gary Leland Morris, of Glenwood, IA, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Preceded in death by parents, Willard and Martha Morris; and son, Shawn. Survived by his wife, Sandra Sue (Wuehler) Morris; son, Brent Morris; grandson, Brandon Morris; daughter-in-law, Tricia Morris; brother, Wayne (Becky) Morris; other relatives and host of friends. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Waubonsie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church in Glenwood. LOESS HILLS FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER Glenwood, IA | (712) 527-5241 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

