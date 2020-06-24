Morris, Elisabeth M. March 28, 1948 - June 22, 2020 Age 72. Preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret Bowley. Survived by son, Glenn Morris (Maria); daughter, Clare Novak (Ben); grandchildren, Lauren, Joshua and Jacob; and sister, Jennifer Boreman. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, June 26, 11am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorials to University of Iowa Organ Transplant Center. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elisabeth Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.