Morris, Beverly A. August 15, 1943 - February 21, 2020 Survived by husband Robert "Bob", Plattsmouth, NE; son and daughter-in-law, Ty and Kim of Nehawka, NE; 3 daughters and sons-in-law: Tammi and Bryan Murdoch of Union NE, Tina and Mitch Renner, and Toni and Eric Aho, all Plattsmouth; 7 grandchildren, Stacey Morris, Britney Murdoch, Brooke Murdoch, Jacob Morris, Joshua Aho, Dane Renner and Aaronn Aho; sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and Dennis McGraw, Plattsmouth; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Karen Reimer, Omaha. VISITATION: Monday 1-9pm, with family present 6-8pm at Mortuary. SERVICES: Tuesday 10:30am at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. Memorials to First Lutheran Church of Plattsmouth. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

