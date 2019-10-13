Morkert, Carol

Morkert, Carol Carol Morkert went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2019. She was a teacher and principal at BCA/BCH for 15 years. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on October 19, at 10am at The Hub Omaha 10599 Burke Circle Omaha, NE. For more information call/text 402-658-6676

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.