Moritz, Rita Rose December 31, 1940 - October 23, 2019 Survived by husband, Zig Moritz; daughter, Deborah J. Hill (David); grandson, Justin; sister, Eva Langer; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27th from 2pm to 4pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 28th at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St. Interment, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

