Moritz, Janice Colleen September 2, 1942 - August 2, 2019 Age 76 of Omaha. She was born in Neligh, NE to Edward and Blanche (Hornik) Bloemker. Janice is survived by her husband, Sterling "Joe" Moritz, Jr.; daughters: Debra Gurney and husband David, Cheryl Moritz and husband Kenneth Kahn, and Gwen Graham and husband Randall; granddaughters, Emily and Sarah Graham; brother, R. Kevin Bloemker and wife Barb and their family; and many friends. VISITATION: 4-7pm Sunday, August 4, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. FUNERAL SERVICE: 2pm Monday, August 5, also at the Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, August 7, at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington, NE. SERVICE will meet at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, 106 West 8th Street. Reception to follow after the Service at Grand Generation Center, 407 E. 6th St. Memorials to: Radio Talking Book Network- 7101 Newport Ave. #205, Omaha, NE 68152. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

