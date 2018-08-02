Morin, Mozelle (Rice) May 4, 1922 - Jul 14, 2018 Mozelle Morin, 96, of Omaha and formerly of Arlee, Montana, passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Hospice House in Omaha. Mozelle was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Morin; her daughter, Judy; her parents, Charlie and Minnie; and her siblings, Edward and Cecil. She is survived by daughters: Patricia Morin, Pamela Dillon, and Suzann Morin Steffen; grandchildren: Kendra Duquette, Nicole Stremlow Monahan, Heidi Vals, Joseph Downs, and Jacob Downs; nine great-grandchildren: Austin, Tayia, Logan, Landon, Alexa, Abigail, Sierra, Carter, and Nolan; siblings, "Shine" and Phyllis; many other family members and friends. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION: Saturday, August 4th at 11am at First Presbyterian Church, 216 S. 34th St. with Rev. Dr. Jennifer Blake officiating; reception to follow. A later celebration with Interment will be held at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Missoula, MT. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc., P.O. Box 24122, Omaha, NE 68124 (402-234-2473). HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.