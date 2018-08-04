Morin, Mozelle (Rice) May 4, 1922 - Jul 14, 2018 MEMORIAL CELEBRATION: Saturday, August 4th at 11am at First Presbyterian Church, 216 S. 34th St. with Rev. Dr. Jennifer Blake officiating; reception to follow. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

