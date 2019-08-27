Morin, Jacob Joseph April 26, 2001 - August 24, 2019 Jacob is survived by his mother, Angela Morin; and stepfather, Zach Meiers, La Platte; father and stepmother, Joseph and Misti Shurila, Bellevue; brother, Tyler Robinson, Tampa, FL; maternal grandmother, Penny Morin, La Platte; paternal grandfather, Joe Shurlia, Boston, MA. VISITATION: Wednesday, 1-9pm, with family from 6-8pm, at Roby Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, Roby Funeral Home Chapel, followed by inurnment at La Platte (NE) Cemetery. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

