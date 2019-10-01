Mori, Wesley J. "Bud" January 20, 1935 - September 29, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Shirley; parents, Ritta and Elizabeth Mori; sister, Rita Skarda. Survived by daughters, Kathy Mori and Diane (Tim) Kropp; sons, Mike and Bob Mori; three grandchildren, Matt, Christina and Kaylee; great-granddaughter, Ilyssa; many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL: Thursday, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Wednesday, 4-7pm, at Funeral Home. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery. Military Honors by American Legion Post 331. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

