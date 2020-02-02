Morgensen, Grady S. February 18, 1971 - December 24, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Mary Anne Morgensen; and sister-in-law Kristina Morgensen Survived by brothers, Jeff (Sarah) Morgensen and Fred Morgensen; 4 nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, February 8, at the Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum, 7800 West Center Rd. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Grady Morgensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.