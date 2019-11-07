Morgan, Yvonne Jeane June 26, 1929 - November 6, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Clifford E. Morgan. Survived by sons, Ronald J. (Jo Ann), Rodney E. (Angel); grandchildren, Rodney Morgan II (Michelle) and Raven Marie Morgan, four great-grandchildren. Family services to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

