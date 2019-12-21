Morgan, William William Morgan, born on December 7, 1942, the first anniversary of Pearl Harbor, spent his earliest years in Hood River, Oregon, along the Columbia River. After his parents' separation and his mother's early death, Bill and his brothers were sent to Boys Town, where they completed grade school and high school. Bill served in the US Air Force, after which he returned to Omaha, where he worked as a psychiatric aide at NPI, then was, for a time, an optician; later, he became a self-employed commercial painter. In his forties, after years of pursuing drawing, painting and sculpture, Bill attended UNO, receiving his BFA in Painting and Sculpture, thereafter creating artwork throughout the rest of his life. His work has been exhibited in galleries and other venues in Omaha, Kansas City and Hastings College. He contributed illustrations for PAN, an early publication of the Writer's Workshop at UNO. Bill was especially proud of his 38 years of sobriety, and was dedicated to helping others in such efforts. He had many friends, who appreciated his sense of humor and intellectual curiosity. Bill lived a number of years in Hastings before his final months in a care facility in Aurora, Ne. He is survived by his son, John Muhlecke, his wife, Julie, and twin grandchildren Brodie and Ireland. And by his brother, Gerry Morgan, who lives in Portland, Oregon. Others very close to Bill include Patty and Fred Jones and their children, Ian and Chloe, who considered Bill their uncle. Bill has donated his body to the NE Anatomical Society. No Memorial Service has been planned at this time.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.