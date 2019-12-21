Morgan, William William Morgan, born on December 7, 1942, the first anniversary of Pearl Harbor, spent his earliest years in Hood River, Oregon, along the Columbia River. After his parents' separation and his mother's early death, Bill and his brothers were sent to Boys Town, where they completed grade school and high school. Bill served in the US Air Force, after which he returned to Omaha, where he worked as a psychiatric aide at NPI, then was, for a time, an optician; later, he became a self-employed commercial painter. In his forties, after years of pursuing drawing, painting and sculpture, Bill attended UNO, receiving his BFA in Painting and Sculpture, thereafter creating artwork throughout the rest of his life. His work has been exhibited in galleries and other venues in Omaha, Kansas City and Hastings College. He contributed illustrations for PAN, an early publication of the Writer's Workshop at UNO. Bill was especially proud of his 38 years of sobriety, and was dedicated to helping others in such efforts. He had many friends, who appreciated his sense of humor and intellectual curiosity. Bill lived a number of years in Hastings before his final months in a care facility in Aurora, Ne. He is survived by his son, John Muhlecke, his wife, Julie, and twin grandchildren Brodie and Ireland. And by his brother, Gerry Morgan, who lives in Portland, Oregon. Others very close to Bill include Patty and Fred Jones and their children, Ian and Chloe, who considered Bill their uncle. Bill has donated his body to the NE Anatomical Society. No Memorial Service has been planned at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of William Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.