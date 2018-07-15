Morgan, Steven Dennis Age 65 Omaha. Passed away on July 12, 2018. He was born on August 20, 1952 in Omaha, to Harold and Joane (Neuman) Morgan. Steven graduated from Benson High School class of 1971, and was a Veteran of the US Army. He worked for Nebraska Furniture Mart in appliance sales, and also at Huber Cadillac. He was preceded in death by his son Andrew; his parents; and brother Don. Steven is survived by children, Benjamin, Hannah Ferro (Jacob), and Kate Morgan; grandsons, Garth and Steven Ferro; brothers, Greg and Dave Morgan (Pam); mother of the children, Sara Morgan; dear friend, Nancy Young; many other family and friends. VISITATION: from 5-7pm Monday, July 16, at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: at 11am Tuesday, July 17, at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 I St., Omaha. A Private Family Inurnment will be at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.