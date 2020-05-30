Morgan, Jimmy Alan August 11, 1950 - May 26, 2020 Jimmy Alan Morgan, 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 26, 2020 in Omaha, NE. Jim was born on August 11, 1950 in Falls City, NE to Billy James Morgan and Wanda Mae Werner. Jim is survived by his cousin, Barbara Kraft; daughter, Jaimee Gohr; son-in-law, Joe Gohr; son, Rory; daughter-in-law, Stefanie; and three grandchildren, Josephine, Graham and Murphy. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. A memorial will be made in Jim's name at his dialysis center. Donations may be sent to Jaimee Gohr 1418 Holling Dr, Omaha, NE 68144. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

