Morgan, Jerry A. MSgt USAF (Ret)

Morgan, Jerry A. MSgt USAF (Ret) June 15, 1947 - April 26, 2020 Jerry is survived by wife, Sandi; children, Sean (Michelle) and Erin Morgan; 4 grandchildren; 4 brothers. He was a veteran, serving 20 years in the USAF. Jerry then worked for the government in the printing industry at Offutt AFB and was also the Director of Printing at Creighton University. Visitation (following CDC guidelines) Friday, May 1, 2020, from 4-6pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.