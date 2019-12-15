Morford, Samuel A. Sr. December 11, 1939 - December 8, 2019 Age 79, of Omaha, NE, born in Chanute, KS. Sam was ordained to the Deaconate in the Episcopal Church on May 24, 1990, served as Deacon in All Saints Church in Omaha and Epiphany Episcopal Church in Henderson, NV. Retired from US West, March 1, 1990. He was active in several organizations; a member of Shiloh Masonic Lodge No. 327; Scottish Rite, Omaha, NE; Tangier Shrine Center, Omaha and the Famous Tangier Marching Band, Tangier Shrine Center. Sam volunteered at the Omaha Public Library, Fort Street and the Henderson Public Library in Green Valley, NV, and was Past President of the Omaha Suburban Rotary Club. Sam is survived by his wife of 57 years, Edna; sons, Sam Jr. and Richard Morford; granddaughters, Samantha Morford and Jessica Ehlers; great-grandson, Chase Wilkinson; sister-in-law, Sylvia Ligot; brother, Ken Morford; his extended family and many good friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 18, 11am at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo Street, Omaha NE 68134. Memorials to the All Saints Episcopal Church, Omaha, NE; Epiphany Episcopal Church, 10450 Gilespie Street, Las Vegas, NV 89183; American Lung Association, or charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

