Moreno, Charis (Reed) "CC" March 19, 1967 - April 4, 2020 Our beautiful Charis Lynne went to live with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 4, after losing her long battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her father, Rev. Dr. Donald Reed. She is survived by her mother Patricia Reed; sister Melea Headley, brother-in-law Jason Headley, nephews Jacob and Joshua, and niece Carly; sister Julia Ebel, brother-in-law Doug, nephew Ethan and niece Cameryn; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins from the Glaser and Reed families. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha www.forestlawnomaha.com

