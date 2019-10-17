Morello, Frank J. Sr.

Morello, Frank J. Sr. March 15, 1924 - October 14, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Frank J. Morello, Jr.; sister, Nellie; brothers, Thomas and Joseph. Survived by wife, Marie; children, Patty Seng (Jeff), Bernard Morello; grandchildren, Lucia Eastman (Kevin), Thomas Joseph Morello (Shannon); eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-laws and brother-in-law, Joan and Jim Swan, Vera Mae Calandra; many nieces, nephews and friends; and his loving caregivers, Doloris and Maureen. FUNERAL: Saturday, October 19th, 11am, West Center Chapel. Inurnment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.