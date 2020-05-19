Moravec, Georgia

Moravec, Georgia February 10, 1926 - May 18, 2020 Age 94. Preceded in death by parents and siblings. Survived by husband of 32 years, Chuck Moravec; son, Thomas Mouzes; daughters, Athena P. Tyrall and Deborah L. Kithowski (George); son, James C. Moravec and many other loving family and friends. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. 2727 N 108th Street, Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

