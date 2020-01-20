Moran, Sr. Ann, OSM February 22, 1944 - January 18, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Rosella and James Moran; and brother, Michael Moran M.D. Survived by sister, Mary Wheeldon (Irvin) of Omaha; brothers, John Moran (Mary) of Seattle WA, Thomas Moran of Kansas City, MO, and Rick Moran of Omaha; and sister-in-law, Diane Moran of Kansas City, MO. VISITATION: Tuesday 6-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10:30am, all at Our Lady of Sorrows Convent Chapel, 7400 Military Avenue. INTERMENT: Convent Cemetery. Memorials to Servants of Mary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

