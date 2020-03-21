Moran, Judith Linda September 25, 1946 - March 19, 2020 Survived by husband, Gerald Moran; children, Katie (Damien) Poortinga, Chris (Heather) Moran; grandchildren, Ian Beavers, Conner Moran, Gavin Moran; siblings, Ed Castro, Kathy (Mike) Egger; nieces and nephews. Private Family Servies are being held. Interment, Omaha National Cem. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Henry Doorly Zoo. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

