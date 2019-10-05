Moppin, Terrence A. September 14, 1946 - October 3, 2019 Survived by wife, Jane; other loving family and friends. VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a Wake Service at 3pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 11am, at St. Mary's of Bellevue Catholic Church. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.