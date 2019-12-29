Moorman, Stephanie E. April 25, 1937 - December 27, 2019 Family will receive friends Thursday, January 2nd from 5pm to 7pm, at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, January 3rd, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Nebraska Humane Society, or V.N.A. Hospice. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

