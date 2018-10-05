Moorman, Janet Eileen (Klug) Oct 8, 1958 - Sep 9, 2018 Of Whitehouse, TX, formerly of Omaha, NE. Jan was a 1976 graduate of Millard High School. Survived by parents, Melvin and Corlyn Klug; children, Justin, Melvin and Malinda Moorman; grandson, Robert James Moorman, all of Whitehouse, TX; brothers: Donald (Karen) Klug of York, NE; Douglas (Merrilou) Klug; Daniel (Tammy) Klug; and sister, Laura (Bob) Gruber, all of Omaha; and many other loving family members. A memorial service was held Saturday, September 15th, at the Whitehouse United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, TX. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in Omaha, NE.

