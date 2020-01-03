Moore, Teresa J. "Terri"

Moore, Teresa J. "Terri" October 5, 1953 - December 31, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Nora Moore; and sister, Julie Moore. Survived by Michael Sweeney; siblings: William J. Moore (Roseann), Thomas B. Moore (Cary), Mary N. Kovar, Shayla Liebentritt (Martin), Susan Clement (Dr. Richard), Patty Heaston (George), Colleen Moore, Lauretta Simon (Matt) and John Moore (Denise); 23 nieces and nephews; and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, January 3rd from 4pm to 6pm, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave.) followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 4th, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to Mercy High School or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

