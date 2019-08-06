Moore, Robert N.

Moore, Robert N. Age 80 - August 3, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Charles F. and Helen; brother, Charles R. Survived by wife of 57 years, Mary Ann; three kids, Barb (Monty), Bob, and Mark (Leslie); grandchildren: Mandy, Eric, Cassie, Chris, Dusty, Tyler, Chloe, and Cooper; great-grandchildren: Everett, Brielle, Bennett, and Stella; brothers, Don and Terry. VISITATION: Tuesday, August 6, 5-7pm, Bethany Funeral Home Chapel with VIGIL at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 7, 10am, at St Columbkille Catholic Church (2250 E Sixth St.) Interment at CedarDale Cemetery with Military Honors. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

