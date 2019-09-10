Moore, Richard C.

Moore, Richard C. March 6, 1990 - September 6, 2019 Preceded in death by his greatgrandparents, Donna and Gerald Mollner, Helen and Stanley Korytowski, and Annette Abbott; cousin, Anna Abbott. Survived by his parents, Richard (Maria) Moore and Kelly (Jonny) Warner; sisters: Bailey (Spenser) Sailors, Mariah Moore, and Krishna Moore; stepsiblings: Olivia Warner, Clay Warner, Jose Zapata, and Ricardo Zapata; grandparents: Charles and Deborah Korytowski and Richard and Judith Moore. VISITATION: 57pm Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10am, at Calvary Christian Church (10100 Cedar Island Rd). Interment at Springfield Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.