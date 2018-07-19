Moore, Quentin D. Mar 22, 1936 - Jul 17, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Quentin H. and Drusa Moore. Survived by wife, Harriet L. Moore; son, Quentin T. "Tom" Moore (Viki); daughter, Julie A. Lucas; four grandchildren: Alison Honeycutt (Josh), Emily N. Moore, Quentin Ryan Moore, and Kylee Moore; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Abby Honeycutt; sister, Shirley Ebert (Bob). The family will receive friends on Friday, July 20th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, July 21st at 10:30am at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 1110 S. 90th St. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, 3pm at Greenwood Cemetery in York, NE. Memorials to Pacific Hills Lutheran Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

