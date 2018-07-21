Moore, Quentin D. Mar 22, 1936 - Jul 17, 2018 SERVICES: Saturday, July 21st at 10:30am at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 1110 S. 90th St. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, 3pm at Greenwood Cemetery in York, NE. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.