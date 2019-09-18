Moore, Patricia Anne "Pat" Moore

Moore, Patricia Anne "Pat" Moore November 1, 1942 - September 16, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Larry Donald Moore; parents, Harvey William "Red" Larsen and Anne Marie (Urso) Larsen. Survived by sister, Elizabeth Venuti; brother, William "Bill" Larsen; four children: Raymond Nichols (Rhonda), Anthony Nichols, Tim Nichols (Trudy), and Ruth Collins (Steve); 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her little furry companion "Casey." The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 20th at 12:30pm, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Rd. in Elkhorn. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or Nebraska Heart Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

