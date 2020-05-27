Moore, LuAnn

Moore, LuAnn September 15, 1964 - May 24, 2020 Age 55. Passed away May 24, 2020. She was born September 15, 1964 in Omaha, NE to the late Donald T. and Ilene (Mundy) Dunn. LuAnn is survived by her sons, Daniel (Trisha) Moore, Michael Moore, Cordale Dunn, James J. Dunn; brothers, Ronald (Debbie) Dunn, James (Sharon) Dunn, Michael Dunn, Thomas Dunn, Rodney Dunn; sister, Donna Dunn (Steven H. Nodskov); 4 grandchildren; special daughters, Corrina (Steve) Owens, and M; companion, Larry Dueling Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents; and infant twin daughters. A Memorial Service will be Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at 3pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of LuAnn Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.