Moore, Helen August 26, 1926 - October 10, 2019 Helen Arlene (Softley) Moore; born on August 26, 1926, died on October 10, 2019. She grew up in Grafton, NE, married William (Bill) Moore in 1948, raised 3 children and supported her husband in the Methodist ministry in northern Illinois and across Nebraska for many years. They retired in Nebraska City in 1991, enjoying travel and antiques for many more years. Following Bill's death in 2017, Helen moved to Grand Island, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, October 26, at 10am at First Baptist Church, in Cairo, NE. For additional information look online at giallfaiths.com.

