Moore, Harriet L. January 4, 1940 - April 16, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Quentin D. Moore and parents, Harry B. and Gertrude Rogers. Survived by son, Quentin T. "Tom" Moore (Viki); daughter, Julie A. Lucas; grandchildren: Alison Honeycutt (Josh), Emily N. Moore, Quentin Ryan Moore and Kylee J. Moore; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Abby and Lucas Honeycutt; and sister, Susan Jarrett. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, April 19th from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Monday, April 20th, 1pm, Greenwood Cemetery - York, NE. Memorials are suggested to Pacific Hills Lutheran Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

