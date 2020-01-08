Moore, Gloria "Tiny"

Moore, Gloria "Tiny" Age 94 Preceded in death by husband, Richard; sons, Gary and Richard Moore; daughters Terri Briley and Sandra Fitzgerald; grandson, Ron Andersen. Survived by sons, Douglas (Teri) Moore, Michael (Janet) Moore MD and Scott (Jodi) Moore; daughter, Michelle (Ron) Andersen; sons-in-law, Chris Briley and Rod Fitzgerald; 26 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1326 South 26th St. VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

