Moore, Georgia M. February 22, 1933 - January 7, 2020 Preceded in death by sons, Edward and Carl Moore; five sisters and three brothers. Survived by children: Steven, Carmel, Darrell, Anton Moore and Pamela (Henry) Webb; daughter-in-law, Brenda Moore; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ruthie Moore. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 11am, with Visitation beginning at 10:30am, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

