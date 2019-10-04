Moore, Dallas M. Age 90 Dallas Moore, of Papillion, NE, formerly of Pacific Junction, IA, passed away Oct. 2, 2019. Survivors include daughters, Linda (David) Harmon of Lincoln, IL; Kathryn (Dwight) Koehler of Omaha, NE; Mary Beth (Lowell) Kennedy of Pacific Junction, IA; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from 2-4pm; FUNERAL: Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 11am, both at Peterson Mortuary. Interment: Silver City Cemetery. Memorials directed to the family. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.