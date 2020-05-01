Moore, Cynthia F. "Cindy"

Moore, Cynthia F. "Cindy" January 29, 1948 - April 27, 2020 Cynthia "Cindy" Moore, 72, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on April 27 from complications related to cancer, which she fought bravely and gracefully for the last 17 years. She is survived by husband of 50 years, John Moore; daughters, Caroline Hinrichs (Mark) and Madeleine Moore; siblings: Marcia West (Donald), Sheryl Hohensee (Jack), John Fruhwirth (Barb), and Bill Fruhwirth (Sandy); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Duchesne Academy, Omaha, NE. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.