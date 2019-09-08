Moore, Colette Ann March 21, 1944 - September 4, 2019 The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8th from 1pm to 3pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 3pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, September 9th at 11am at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

