Montoya, Jay David Age 58 - February 19, 2020 Passed away peacefully at The Hospice House The Josie Harper Residence. Family, friends, and others whose lives Jay touched are invited to Marshall Drive Baptist Church, 4845 Marshall Dr., Omaha, at 10:30am on Saturday, February 29, to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and Celebrate the Life of Jay. Luncheon to follow the Service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Hospice House The Josie Harper Residence.

To plant a tree in memory of Jay Montoya as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.