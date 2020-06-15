Monthey, LeMoyne R. Age 83 Glenwood, IA. Passed away on June 13, 2020. VISITATION: Thursday, June 18, from 10-10:30am, with MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am, all at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Memorials directed to Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment in Glenwood Cemetery. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA 712-527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

