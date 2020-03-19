Montgomery, Samuel E.

Montgomery, Samuel E. October 30, 1938 - March 16, 2020 Age 81. Survived by son, Charles. Private Military graveside services will be held in the Blair Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.campbellaman.com Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Montgomery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.