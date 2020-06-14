Montgomery-Honeycutt, Agnes Mae

Montgomery-Honeycutt, Agnes Mae February 27, 1926 - May 21, 2020 Agnes, born in Clarinda, IA, was a 1944 graduate of Omaha Technical H.S. She was an artist in all of her endeavors, but one of her favorite jobs was that of a Riveter building B-29 Bombers during WW II. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel C. and Aple Coulter Montgomery; 8 siblings; and her daughter, Laurie Sisoyev. She leaves behind a son, Orville Jones III (Peg) of Lincoln, NE; 2 daughters, Stephanie Davis of Omaha, NE; and Lona Obberoffner (Al) of Santa Clarita, CA; a son-in-law, George Sisoyev of San Juan Capistrano, CA; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She also leaves behind one brother, Rolland R. Montgomery (Gloria) of Omaha, NE; a sister, Helen Hall of Los Angeles, CA; a brother-in-law, Edward Bruce Harrold of Santa Clarita, CA; a special cousin, La Vonne Curtis of Omaha, NE; Agnes' dear friend, Angela White of El Dorado Hills, CA; other family and friends. A private gathering will be held at a later date.

