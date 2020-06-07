Montgomery, Evelyn L. December 6, 1928 - June 3, 2020 Age 91 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Darwin. Survived by son, Darwin Montgomery, Jr. and wife Dena; grandchildren: Darcy Montgomery, and Wendell Montgomery; great-granddaughter, Braelyn Montgomery; many other relatives and friends CELEBRATION of Evelyn's Life: Tuesday, June 9, at 10:30am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, with social distancing, all at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn. To livestream the service and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

