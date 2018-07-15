Montgomery, Daniel O. Nov 1, 1953 - Jul 11, 2018 Survived by wife, Debbie; son, Mark; daughter, Jayne, all of Plattsmouth; 2 brothers. SERVICES Tuesday, 10am, Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. VISITATION Monday, 1-5pm, at the Mortuary. ROSARY Monday, 7pm, at the Church, followed by Vigil. Memorials to Church of the Holy Spirit, or for Masses. ROBY FUNERAL HOME 402-296-3123 Plattsmouth, NE www.robyfuneralhome.com

